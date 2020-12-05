Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Leeds United

Dimitar Berbatov is backing Chelsea FC to secure a narrow win against Leeds United at Stamford Bridge on Saturday night.

The Blues are looking to maintain their title challenge by extending their unbeaten run to nine games following a 0-0 draw with Premier League leaders Tottenham Hotspur last time out.

Chelsea FC have made big improvements under Frank Lampard and the west London side are looking to keep their third consecutive clean sheet against an attacking Leeds side.

Only Liverpool FC have scored as many goals as Chelsea FC in the Premier League this season to underline that Lampard’s side are improving both at the back and the front.

Leeds were 1-0 winners against Everton at Goodison Park last weekend courtesy of Raphinha’s goal for the Yorkshire club.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side have won three of their five Premier League games on the road this season, while Leeds are looking to keep a third successive clean sheet like Chelsea FC.

Former Spurs striker Berbatov is backing Chelsea FC to edge to a narrow 2-1 win against Leeds at Stamford Bridge on Saturday night.

“Chelsea have the momentum and Frank Lampard is doing a great job,” Berbatov is quoted as saying by Metro.

“Leeds picked up an important win last time out but the Blues at the Bridge will be too strong.”

Chelsea FC were 1-0 winners against Leeds in their last Premier League meeting at Stamford Bridge, when Jesper Gronkjaer netted the only goal under Claudio Ranieri.

Leeds have only won two of their 12 Premier League games at Stamford Bridge, securing their last win in west London back in 1999.

Chelsea FC will take on Russian side Krasnodar in their final Champions League game, having already secured their spot in the last 16.

