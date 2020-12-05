Mark Lawrenson predicts the winner of Chelsea FC v Leeds United

Mark Lawrenson is tipping Chelsea FC to continue their recent good form and seal a 2-1 win over Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday night.

The Blues head into the game looking to return to winning ways in the top flight after their goalless draw against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.

Olivier Giroud scored four goals as he helped Chelsea FC to claim a dominant 4-0 victory over Sevilla in the Champions League in midweek, and the Frenchman will be hoping to start against the Whites.

Leeds United, meanwhile, are 12th in the Premier League table, after having won two of their last five games in the top flight.

Chelsea FC started the weekend in third spot in the table and just two points behind leaders Tottenham Hotspur.

Former Liverpool FC star is expecting to see Chelsea FC claim a victory over the Whites at Stamford Bridge on Saturday night.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “Whenever I see this fixture I think about the tempestuous 1970 FA Cup final between the teams, which I went to.

“Leeds are still up and at you, but in a different way.

“Marcelo Bielsa’s side started the season well, but have had a mixed recent run of results which saw them ship four goals in two successive games. I think the quickness of the players among some Premier League sides have caused them problems.

“The soft centre in this team is defensively.

“The front players for Chelsea will be too good for Leeds, and manager Frank Lampard also has to decide about what to do with his striker Olivier Giroud after he scored four against Sevilla.

“At the back the Blues are conceding fewer. Chelsea’s new keeper Edouard Mendy is doing well and Thiago Silva has settled at the back and is helping fellow centre-back Kurt Zouma.

“At the moment I think Chelsea have a good chance of a top-four finish.”

Chelsea FC – who lost to Arsenal in the FA Cup final in the summer – are aiming to challenge for the Premier League title this season after they ended up in fourth place in Frank Lampard’s first full campaign in charge last term.

