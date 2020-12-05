Michael Owen states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Leeds United

Michael Owen is backing Chelsea FC to secure a 3-2 win against Leeds United at Stamford Bridge on Saturday night.

Frank Lampard’s side will be looking to return to winning ways against the promoted side following a goalless draw with Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge last weekend.

Chelsea FC are unbeaten in their last eight Premier League games to hoist themselves up to third place in the table and two points adrift of Tottenham and Liverpool FC.

The Blues were 4-0 winners against Ligue 1 side Rennes in the Champions League in France on Wednesday night thanks to Olivier Giroud’s incredible four-goal haul.

Leeds were 1-0 winners against Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday night after Raphinha scored in the 79th minute to spring an upset against Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

The Yorkshire side have won two of their last five Premier League games, losing to Wolverhampton Wanderers, Leicester City and Crystal Palace.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Chelsea FC to secure a close-fought 3-2 win against Leeds United at Stamford Bridge on Saturday night.

“This could be a cracker,” Owen told BetVictor. “Leeds are so much better when they’re playing against teams that come at them.

“You can see that sides are starting to realise this and giving them some respect. Everton tried it for periods last week, albeit Leeds caught them in the end.

“The thing is with Chelsea, they can only play one way. They’ll attack Leeds, which should play into the visitors’ hands.

“However, although I think [Marcelo] Bielsa’s men will get some joy on the counter, I reckon Chelsea will have just enough quality to see them take the points.”

Chelsea FC have won their last three Premier League games against Leeds United at Stamford Bridge to make Lampard’s men big favourites ahead of Saturday night’s clash.

The Blues have kept a clean sheet in five of their last seven Premier League games to underline their defensive improvement over the past couple of months.

