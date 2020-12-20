Dimitar Berbatov predicts Chelsea FC v West Ham United

Dimitar Berbatov is backing Chelsea FC to return to winning ways by claiming a 2-1 victory at home to West Ham United on Monday night.

The Blues head into the game looking to bounce back from the disappointment of their back to back defeats in the Premier League in recent days.

Chelsea FC lost to Everton last weekend, before they suffered a surprise 2-1 loss to Wolves away from home in midweek.

The west London side will be eager to return to winning ways when they welcome their London rivals to Stamford Bridge in their final Premier League game before Christmas on Monday night.

Chelsea FC started the weekend in seventh place in the Premier League table and they will be eager to get their campaign back on track with a win against the Hammers.

West Ham, meanwhile, have won three of their last five games in the top flight, following their 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace in midweek.

Former Manchester United striker Berbatov is backing Chelsea FC to claim all three points when they welcome West Ham to Stamford Bridge on Monday.

Writing in his column for Metro, Berbatov said: “This is a must win for Chelsea in my opinion, I think they are going to have a tough time in this one but I think they will just edge it, they need to.

“West Ham have been playing well and I think they will certainly take the game to Chelsea.”

Chelsea FC will travel to face Arsenal on Boxing Day in their next Premier League game.

