Frank Lampard issues warning ahead of Chelsea FC v West Ham United

Frank Lampard has warned his Chelsea FC players that they must bounce back when they take on West Ham United in the Premier League on Monday night.

The Blues have dropped six points in their last two games after they were beaten by Everton and Wolves in the most recent top-flight outings.

Chelsea FC had been in good form heading into their most recent outings but 1-0 and 2-1 defeats have left them outside of the top four heading into Monday’s home clash against the Hammers.

The west London side were close to being top of the table but their defeats have now left them six points behind Liverpool FC heading into this weekend’s round of top-flight fixtures.

Lampard has given his players a few days off to recover following their loss to Wolves, but the Chelsea FC boss is expecting to see more from his team in the coming game against West Ham.

Speaking to Chelsea FC’s website in the wake of the defeat at Molineux, Lampard said: “They can have a little bit of a rest, hopefully not a happy rest because when you lose games you’re not happy, but physically the players need a bit of a break going into another really busy period.

“We need to reflect on the two games we have lost points in, which is disappointing, but also know this is a long season. We have to bounce back; the players have to bounce back.

“We’re a young group, some players are new to this league, they need to wake up to what this is about right now, because games like the last two prove it.”

Lampard continued: “I don’t like to look so much at the table when we are winning and on a long unbeaten run, and the same now,’ stated Lampard.

“We have to worry about ourselves, irrespective of who is playing each other elsewhere. It’s really tight. If we had won, we would have gone level on points at the top. If you lose all of a sudden you feel like you might drop out of the top four, five, six, whatever it is.

“The longer game is for us to concentrate on, but we must think short term and the players must learn lessons because the games are coming thick and fast over Christmas.

“I know what we can do, and I know consistency is another matter. We had been on a long unbeaten run, great, but to really get to where we want to be it has to be longer than that, or if you have a blip you have to bounce back from that.”

Lampard has been tasked with steering Chelsea FC towards a Premier League title charge this season, with the Blues having finished fourth last term.

They will take on Arsenal at The Emirates on Boxing Day.

