Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Aston Villa

Mark Lawrenson is predicting that Chelsea FC will secure a 2-0 win against Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge on Monday evening.

The Blues suffered a surprise 3-1 loss to bitter rivals Arsenal in the Premier League on Boxing Day to leave Chelsea FC with one win in their last four top-flight games.

Chelsea FC have lost their last three Premier League games on the road following defeats by Everton, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Arsenal to undermine their title challenge.

Arsenal surged into a 3-0 lead at The Emirates thanks to goals from Alexandre Lacazette, Granit Xhaka and Bukayo Saka before Tammy Abraham netted what proved to be a consolation goal.

Chelsea FC have the second-best home record in the Premier League this term ahead of the visit of Dean Smith’s in-form Aston Villa team.

The Birmingham outfit have won three of their last four Premier League games to hoist themselves above Chelsea FC and into seventh spot in the table.

Aston Villa were 3-0 winners against Crystal Palace at Villa Park on Boxing Day to secure successive Premier League victories.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is backing Chelsea FC to secure three points in a 2-0 win over Aston Villa on Monday evening.

“I am not surprised Chelsea boss Frank Lampard criticised his side’s performance in their defeat by Arsenal, because they were well short,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“The Blues have now lost three of their past four league games and this next test is also far from easy, against an Aston Villa side that are playing well and are full of confidence.

“Villa had to play with 10 men for the whole second half of their win over Crystal Palace but still looked the more dangerous side going forward.

“I’m still going with Chelsea here though, because I think we will see a reaction from their players. They can’t be as bad as that again, surely?

“Whatever happens to Villa at Stamford Bridge, they have still given themselves an excellent platform for the rest of the season. It took them 24 games to reach 25 points last season, so they have done it in nine games fewer this time.

“Being realistic, I don’t see them challenging for the top four, but they have already proved a lot of people wrong with their results so far.”

Chelsea FC have won 10 of their last 11 games against Aston Villa to dominate this fixture over the five seasons or so.

The Blues haven’t lost to Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge since a 3-1 defeat back in December 2011.

Chelsea FC will host Manchester City in their first game of 2021 on Sunday.

