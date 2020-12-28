Michael Owen states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Aston Villa

Michael Owen is tipping Chelsea FC to secure a 3-1 win over Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge on Monday evening.

The Blues suffered their third successive Premier League defeat on the road on Boxing Day following a 3-1 loss to a struggling Arsenal side at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal surged into a 3-0 lead thanks to goals from Alexandre Lacazette, Granit Xhaka and Bukayo Saka before Tammy Abraham reduced the deficit with close-range finish.

Chelsea FC had an opportunity to put Arsenal under pressure for the five minutes of injury time when the away side were awarded a penalty but Jorginho missed his spot-kick.

Frank Lampard’s side have lost to Everton, Wolves and Arsenal in their last three Premier League games on the road to undermine the hopes of challenging for the title.

While Chelsea FC have a poor record on the road in the Premier League this term, the Blues have the second-best home record in the English top flight this term.

Aston Villa are in seventh position in the Premier League table following a return of three victories in their last four outings.

But former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Chelsea FC to secure a 3-1 win over Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge on Monday evening.

“Frank Lampard will be looking to get three points on the board to keep his side’s outside chance of Premier League glory alive,” Owen told BetVictor.

“The Blues have been suspect at the back on occasion and will have to be wary of an Aston Villa side that if given the chance, can do some damage on the counter-attack.

“I think this could be an open match. Villa certainly have the tools to unlock most defences, however, I reckon Chelsea will have just too much going forward and I fancy them to take all three points.”

Chelsea FC have won 10 of their last 11 games against Aston Villa, including a run of six successive victories.

The Birmingham side haven’t beaten Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge since a 3-1 win in December 2011.

Chelsea FC will host Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

