Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Chelsea FC v West Ham

Mark Lawrenson is backing Chelsea FC to secure a 2-0 win over West Ham at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.

The Blues will be eager to return to winning ways after successive Premier League defeats undermined their title challenge.

Chelsea FC saw their unbeaten run come to an end when the west London side suffered a 1-0 loss to Everton at Goodison Park after Gyfli Sigurdsson’s penalty.

The Blues squandered a lead to lose 2-1 to Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux Stadium after Pedro Neto scored an added-time winner to deny the west London side a point.

Chelsea FC have dropped out of the top four following their successive Premier League defeats to leave Frank Lampard’s side six points adrift of leaders Liverpool FC.

West Ham have won their last two Premier League games on the road following victories over Leeds United and Sheffield United.

The Hammers have won three of their five away games in the Premier League to help the east London side occupy a position in the top half of the table.

West Ham are one position below Chelsea FC and a point adrift of Lampard’s side.

Former Liverpool FC defender Lawrenson is backing Chelsea FC to secure a comfortable win against West Ham in the London derby on Monday night.

“West Ham are in good shape – really well organised, resilient, and with a threat going forward,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“Chelsea have narrowly lost their past two games, at Everton and Wolves but that only backs up what I thought about them already – that they have got the makings of a very good side, but aren’t quite there yet.

“This should be a good game, and West Ham will make things difficult for Frank Lampard’s side, but I think it will see the end of this little blip by the Blues.”

Chelsea FC will travel to bitter rivals Arsenal on Boxing Day.

