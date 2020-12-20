Michael Owen states his prediction for Chelsea FC v West Ham

Michael Owen is backing Chelsea FC to secure a 3-1 victory over West Ham United in the London derby at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.

The Blues lost successive Premier League games on Tuesday night after Pedro Neto netted an added-time winner for Wolves to condemn Chelsea FC to back-to-back losses for the first time in 2020.

Chelsea FC lost 2-1 to Wolves despite Olivier Giroud breaking the deadlock at Molineux Stadium fresh from a 1-0 loss to Everton at Goodison Park last weekend.

Frank Lampard’s side dropped down to seventh position in the Premier League table and six points adrift of leaders Liverpool FC heading into this weekend’s round of games.

West Ham are much improved under David Moyes in the Premier League this season following a return of 21 points from 13 games.

The Hammers have just one point less than Chelsea FC to highlight the east London side’s dramatic improvement after battling relegation last term.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Chelsea FC to secure a 3-1 win over West Ham on Monday night.

“It’s been a tough week for Frank Lampard’s Chelsea,” Owen told BetVictor.

“They went into last weekend as genuine title contenders, but after back-to-back defeats, the Stamford Bridge faithful will have been left scratching their heads.

“West Ham arrive here unbeaten in two. The Hammers have been difficult to play against this season, so Chelsea will have to be at their best if they are to win this.

“The Blues are undefeated in 11 of their last 12 home matches. Interestingly, there have been over 2.5 goals in five of West Ham’s last 6 league matches.

“I can see goals on the menu again, and although Chelsea are wounded, I think they’ll get the result they need.”

Chelsea FC were unbeaten in nine games in the Premier League before Everton were 1-0 winners against Lampard’s side last weekend.

The Blues will be eager to avoid dropping more points in the Premier League title race.

Chelsea FC will make the short trip across London to take on Arsenal at The Emirates on Boxing Day.

