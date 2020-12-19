Steve McManaman: What impressed me most about Liverpool FC’s 7-0 win at Palace

Steve McManaman praised Liverpool FC’s mentality after Saturday’s 7-0 win against Crystal Palace.

Liverpool FC laid down a marker in the Premier League title race with a 2-1 victory over title rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night thanks to Roberto Firmino’s winner.

The Reds broke the deadlock inside three minutes when Takumi Minamino justified his inclusion ahead of Mohamed Salah with a clinical goal following good work from Sadio Mane.

The Senegal international ended his nine-game goal drought with a 35th-minute strike when Mane fired a low finish into the net to emphatically end his goalless run.

Firmino, who has also struggled for goals this season, netted in successive games when he started and finished a sweeping counter-attacking move by the home side.

Jordan Henderson ended any prospect of a Crystal Palace comeback when the Liverpool FC captain guided a finish past Vicente Guaita at the start of the second half.

Salah came off the bench to tee up Firmino for his second goal before the Egypt international netted twice in the final nine minutes to ensure top spot on Christmas Day.

Former Liverpool FC skipper McManaman praised the Reds for a ruthless second-half performance at Selhurst Park.

“That was the one that impressed me – their second half performance,” McManaman told BT Sport.

McManaman added: “It was like Liverpool were the team who were told off at half-time. Palace didn’t even threaten in the second half. When the game was effectively over, Liverpool FC had their foot to the mettle.”

Liverpool FC will take on West Bromwich Albion at Anfield on Sunday 27 December when Sam Allardyce will look to frustrate the defending Premier League champions.

The Merseyside outfit will travel to Newcastle United in their last game in 2020.

