Gary Lineker makes Liverpool FC title prediction after 7-0 win at Crystal Palace

Gary Lineker tipped Liverpool FC to runaway with the Premier League title after the Reds eased to a resounding win over Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon.

The defending Premier League champions were 2-1 winners against title rivals Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield in their mid-week clash thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

Salah was rested for the trip to Crystal Palace and his replacement Takumi Minamino broke the deadlock in the third minute with a close-range finish at Selhurst Park.

Liverpool FC doubled their advantage in the 35th minute when Sadio Mane ended a nine-game goal drought before Firmino scored in successive Premier League games with a fine finish.

Liverpool FC captain Jordan Henderson ended any chance of an unlikely Palace comeback with a clinical goal after he was teed up by Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Salah came off the bench to tee up Firmino for the Brazilian’s second goal before the Egypt international netted twice in the final 70 minutes to secure a 7-0 win against the south east London side.

The Reds moved six points clear of second-placed Tottenham ahead of the north London side’s home clash against fourth-placed Leicester City on Sunday afternoon.

Former Spurs striker Lineker took to Twitter to predict that Liverpool FC will retain their Premier League title after their dominant performance at Selhurst Park.

Lineker wrote on Twitter: “Feels likely that @LFC will once again run away with the Premier League. On a different tier.”

Liverpool FC will host West Bromwich Albion in their next Premier League game at Anfield on Sunday 27 December.

The Reds will make the trip to Newcastle United in their last top-flight fixture of 2020 on Wednesday 30 December.

