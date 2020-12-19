Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Crystal Palace v Liverpool FC

Mark Lawrenson is backing Liverpool FC to secure a 2-0 win against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday lunchtime.

The defending Premier League champions were 2-1 winners against title rivals Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on Wednesday night.

Mohamed Salah’s deflected strike broke the deadlock before Son Heung-min levelled for the visitors after a devastating counter-attack.

Brazil international Roberto Firmino netted an added-time header to secure three points for the Merseyside outfit in the mid-week clash.

Liverpool FC are three points ahead of their closest title challengers Tottenham after 13 games.

Crystal Palace earned a 1-1 draw with West Ham United at the London Stadium on Wednesday night despite being reduced to 10 men.

Roy Hodgson’s side have only managed to win two of their last six games in the Premier League.

Former Liverpool FC defender Lawrenson is backing the Reds to secure a 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday afternoon.

“Crystal Palace gave Tottenham a really good game at Selhurst Park last weekend, and very few teams go there and turn the Eagles over,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“Roy Hodgson’s side will be without suspended striker Christian Benteke on Saturday, so they will be lacking a little bit of firepower, and they don’t usually score that many goals anyway.

“It will still be tough for Liverpool, though. They have won only one of their six away league games so far this season, so there is room for improvement on the road.

“The Reds will have to play a lot better than they did in the first half against Fulham at Craven Cottage on Sunday, for example, but I still fancy them to win this one.

“Even though the Reds have dropped points at unexpected times this season, they have only lost one game in the league – fewer than anyone else. In a topsy-turvy season like this one, that is a great achievement.”

Liverpool FC have won six successive Premier League games against Crystal Palace, including victories in their last five trips to Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace haven’t beaten Liverpool FC at Selhurst Park since 2014.

Liverpool FC have the longest unbeaten record in the Premier League this season following nine games without a defeat.

The Reds have won five times and secured four draws since a 7-2 loss to Aston Villa back in September.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip