Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Crystal Palace v Tottenham

Dimitar Berbatov is backing Tottenham Hotspur to secure a 1-0 win at Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Spurs will be looking to cement their position at the top of the Premier League table following a 10-game unbeaten run under Jose Mourinho.

Tottenham were 2-0 winners against Arsenal in the north London derby last weekend thanks to goals from Harry Kane and Son Heung-min in the first half at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Lilywhites will be eager to continue their winning momentum ahead of their trip to defending Premier League champions Liverpool FC at Anfield on Wednesday night.

Crystal Palace were 5-0 winners against West Brom in their last Premier League outing to end a run of successive top-flight defeats for Roy Hodgson’s side.

Former Spurs striker Berbatov is backing Tottenham to secure a narrow 1-0 win against Crystal Palace on Sunday afternoon.

“Well, I’m routing for Spurs to win the Premier League and this is an important game if they are to do that,” Berbatov is quoted as saying by Metro.

“They need to win these types of games, even if it is a scruffy game, they just need to take the three points, it doesn’t matter if you have a bad game or you’re not quite on form, you need to find a way to just win.

“If they do that then it’s a good sign that they can go all the way, if not, winning 3-0 is even better.”

Crystal Palace ended a nine-game losing streak to Tottenham in July when the Eagles secured a 1-1 draw against Mourinho’s men at Selhurst Park last term.

Hodgson’s side have only managed to win one of their last 14 Premier League games against Tottenham, easing to a 2-1 home win in January 2015.

Tottenham are unbeaten in 10 games following seven victories and three draws.

Son has already scored 10 goals in 11 games in the Premier League this season, while the South Korea international has combined with Kane for 11 of their 23 goals this term.

Tottenham will face Liverpool FC in their top of the table clash at Anfield on Wednesday night.

