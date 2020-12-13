Michael Owen predicts the winner of Crystal Palace v Tottenham

Michael Owen is backing Tottenham Hotspur to continue their good form by claiming a victory over Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday.

The north London side started the weekend in top spot in the top flight table, with Jose Mourinho’s men having sealed a 2-0 victory over local rivals Arsenal last weekend.

Tottenham have won four of their last five games in the top flight this season and have earned lots of praise for their performances this term as they bid to finish in the top four.

Spurs have also been discussed as potential title challengers this term despite Mourinho himself playing down the prospect of his side winning the top-flight crown.

The Lilywhites are preparing to take on a Crystal Palace side who have only won two of their last five games in the Premier League.

And former Liverpool FC star Owen is expecting Tottenham to take all three points when they make the trip to Selhurst Park on Sunday lunchtime.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “This will be an interesting game.

“Crystal Palace are comfortable playing on the counter-attack and with Wilfred Zaha fit once again, they can be very dangerous.

“The same can be said for Tottenham. They don’t mind being patient and get a lot of joy on the counter-attack. They’ll have to be a more positive here, and I think they will be.

“Pound for pound they have the better team by quite a distance, so I fancy Jose’s men to take the points.”

Tottenham finished in sixth place in the Premier League table last season after Mourinho was drafted in to replace Mauricio Pochettino at the north London club.

