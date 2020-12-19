Michael Owen states his prediction for Crystal Palace v Liverpool FC

Michael Owen is backing Liverpool FC to ease to a 3-1 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday

The Sport Review
By The Sport Review
Saturday 19 December 2020, 08:00 UK
Michael Owen
Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is backing Liverpool FC to secure a 3-1 win against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday afternoon.

The defending Premier League champions were 2-1 winners against Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield in mid-week to move three points clear at the top of the table.

Liverpool FC broke the deadlock in the first half when Mohamed Salah’s deflected strike beat Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris before Son Heung-min equalised seven minutes later.

However, the Reds secured three points when Roberto Firmino steered a header past Lloris from a corner in added time at the end of the top of the table meeting.

Liverpool FC have the opportunity to move six points clear of the chasing pack by beating Crystal Palace in the early kick-off at Selhurst Park this weekend.

Former Reds striker Owen is backing Liverpool FC to secure a 3-1 victory over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday lunchtime.

“Liverpool’s late win at home to Tottenham on Wednesday means that they sit three points clear at the top of the Premier League,” Owen told BetVictor.

“These are the types of results that win you championships, and when you consider that the Reds are still not at full strength, it’s a massive statement.

“Crystal Palace drew 1-1 away at West Ham in midweek. The signs are there that Roy Hodgson’s men are on course for a better season than many expected, although when we did our pre-season predictions, I did have them down for a top half finish.

“They are tough to play against away from home and if they keep Wilfred Zaha fit, they should continue to do well.

“History tells us that this has been a tough fixture for Liverpool. However, Palace have only won 2 at home all season and I think this will go the way of the away side.”

Liverpool FC are on a six-match winning run against Crystal Palace despite the Eagles being something of a bogey team for the Merseyside outfit over the past three decades.

Crystal Palace haven’t beaten Liverpool FC at Selhurst Park since 2014, when the Eagles were 3-1 winners against Brendan Rodgers’ side.

Liverpool FC have failed to win in their last five Premier League games on the road.

Klopp’s side will welcome West Bromwich Albion to Anfield in their next home fixture on Sunday 27 December.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Bruno Fernandes
'It's a pleasure to play with him': Alex Telles raves about Man United star Bruno Fernandes
Paul Scholes
Paul Scholes delivers his verdict on Man United’s 3-2 win at Sheffield United
Mikel Arteta
Theo Walcott sends message to Arsenal fans about Mikel Arteta
Kai Havertz
‘We know that’: Frank Lampard makes admission about Kai Havertz at Chelsea FC
Michael Owen
Michael Owen replies when asked if Man United can win the title
Related Articles

Home »
Bruno Fernandes
'It's a pleasure to play with him': Alex Telles raves about Man United star Bruno Fernandes
Paul Scholes
Paul Scholes delivers his verdict on Man United’s 3-2 win at Sheffield United
Mikel Arteta
Theo Walcott sends message to Arsenal fans about Mikel Arteta
Kai Havertz
‘We know that’: Frank Lampard makes admission about Kai Havertz at Chelsea FC
Michael Owen
Michael Owen replies when asked if Man United can win the title
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
ScoopDragon Football News Network