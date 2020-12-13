Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Crystal Palace v Tottenham

Mark Lawrenson is backing Tottenham Hotspur to secure a 2-0 win against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Sunday afternoon.

Spurs cemented their position at the top of the Premier League table last weekend thanks to a 2-0 victory over Arsenal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Son Heung-min broke the deadlock in the 13th minute before Harry Kane doubled Tottenham’s lead on the stroke of half-time in the north London derby.

Jose Mourinho’s men are unbeaten in the Premier League since a 1-0 loss to Everton in their opening Premier League fixture of the 2020-21 season.

Crystal Palace were 5-1 winners against West Brom in their last Premier League fixture thanks to Wilfried Zaha’s impressive haul.

The Eagles have only managed to win two of their five Premier League games at Selhurst Park in the current campaign.

Former Liverpool FC defender Lawrenson is backing Tottenham to secure a 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Sunday afternoon.

“Tottenham’s approach is working well at the moment,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“They are solid and well drilled at the back and the attacking partnership between Harry Kane and Son Heung-min is just outstanding.

“However, it will be interesting to see how Crystal Palace get on against them if they get enough of the ball. Wilfred Zaha can unhinge Spurs and Eberechi Eze looks a real talent too.

“I’m still going with a Spurs win because they are battle-hardened, full of confidence and also playing so well – but Palace are dangerous because they will be able to attack them right across the pitch.”

Spurs have won four of their last six games against Crystal Palace in all competitions.

Tottenham played out a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace in their most recent meeting at Selhurst Park when Kane got on the score-sheet.

Spurs will take on defending Premier League champions Liverpool FC at Anfield on Wednesday.

Only Manchester United and Leicester have a better record on the road in the Premier League this season.

