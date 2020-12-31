David De Gea discusses Man United’s Premier League title hopes

David De Gea has moved to play down talk of Manchester United challenging for the Premier League title this season despite their recent climb up the table.

The Red Devils moved up into second place in the Premier League table on Tuesday night as they secured a 1-0 victory over Wolves at Old Trafford thanks to Marcus Rashford’s late winner.

Manchester United have been in good domestic form this season, and the Red Devils have won nine of their 15 games in the top flight this term.

Their position in relation to Liverpool FC at the top of the table will inevitably lead to talk of the Red Devils challenging for the Premier League title this season.

However, De Gea does not want the Red Devils to get carried away by their league position, and he instead wants them to focus on the next game, which is a home clash against Aston Villa on Friday night.

Speaking to Manchester United’s website after the win on Tuesday night, De Gea said of his side’s title hopes: “We need to be calm.

“There are still a lot of games to play, big games, and we have the cups as well so there are many, many games,” David told MUTV.

“We have to stay focused and not look forward too much but just look to the next game.

“So, Aston Villa (Friday, 1 January 2021) is the most important thing now.”

Reflecting on the win over Wolves, De Gea added: “It was a massive win. To score at the end of the game, a tight game against a good team, this is the way to be at the top of the league.

“They (Wolves) are a very good team, they defend well, they counter-attack and they have players up front with pace. It was tight.

“They had some chances but so did we. And scoring in the last minutes is always good. So we get the three points and that is massive for us.”

Manchester United are aiming to at least better their third-placed finish in the Premier League from last season.

