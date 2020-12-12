Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Everton v Chelsea FC

Mark Lawrenson is backing Chelsea FC to secure a 2-0 win against Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday night.

Chelsea FC were 3-1 winners against Leeds United last weekend thanks to goals from Olivier Giroud, Kurt Zouma and Christian Pulisic.

Frank Lampard’s side are in third position in the Premier League table following an impressive eight-game run.

The west London side have the joint second-best defensive record in the Premier League following their impressive improvement at the back.

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is the top goal-scorer in the Premier League after a return of 11 goals in the current campaign.

While the England international has managed to remain consistent with his goal haul, Everton have shown patchy form in the Premier League.

The Toffees have only managed to win one of their last six games in the Premier League.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is tipping Chelsea FC to secure a 2-0 victory over Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday night.

“There are question marks over Everton’s defence so this is not a good time for them to be playing a Chelsea side who are playing well, scoring plenty of goals and on an unbeaten run of 17 games,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“You can still get at Chelsea, but they have really tightened up.

“Frank Lampard’s side are really good on the break and that might be how they hurt Everton here.”

Chelsea FC secured a 4-0 home win against Carlo Ancelotti’s side in their most-recent Premier League meeting at Stamford Bridge back in March.

Everton were 3-1 winners against Chelsea FC in the most recent Premier League meeting at Goodison Park.

Chelsea FC will take on Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League next Tuesday, while Everton will travel to Leicester City on Wednesday night.

