Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Everton v Arsenal

Mark Lawrenson is predicting that Arsenal will drop more points in a 1-1 draw with Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday.

The Gunners have failed to win their failed to win their last six Premier League games to leave the north London side in the bottom half of the table.

Arsenal have lost seven times in 13 games in the current Premier League campaign, including defeats on the road at Liverpool FC, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur.

Mikel Arteta’s side came from behind to rescue a point in a 1-1 draw with Southampton at The Emirates on Wednesday thanks to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s equaliser after Theo Walcott broke the deadlock.

Everton are sitting in fifth place in the table and nine points ahead of Arsenal following a promising start to the campaign.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side have beaten Chelsea FC and Leicester City in their last two Premier League games to rekindle their hopes of a top-four challenge this season.

Former Liverpool FC defender Lawrenson is backing Everton to secure a point against Arsenal at Goodison Park on Saturday evening.

“Arsenal’s first aim has to be to end the game with 11 men,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport. “First it was Granit Xhaka who got himself sent off against Burnley, then Gabriel against Southampton.

“I feel sorry for Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta because he can talk to his team all day about tactics and a gameplan, but if his players don’t know how to manage the situation when they are on a booking, like Gabriel was before his second yellow card on Wednesday, then he cannot help them much.

“Arteta is getting a bit of flak anyway but his own players have been making things more difficult for him.

“Funnily enough, I think that is one of reasons we will see a response from the Gunners here even if their confidence is going to be low.

“Yes, Everton’s form has picked up again, after two successive wins, but it is a blow for them that they won’t have Allan in their midfield on Saturday because of injury.

“They will still give Arsenal a tough time, and will look to impose themselves on the game in the same way they did when they beat Chelsea last time out.

“We will find out if Arsenal can deal with it – it is time for them to show what they are made of.”

Arsenal have won four of their last six games against Everton in the Premier League.

However, Everton and Arsenal played out a goalless draw at Goodison Park in this fixture last season.

The Gunners will take on Chelsea FC at The Emirates on Boxing Day.

