Michael Owen states his prediction for Everton v Arsenal

Michael Owen is predicting that Arsenal will draw 1-1 with Everton at Goodison Park in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

Arsenal battled to a 1-1 draw with Southampton in the Premier League on Wednesday night after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang levelled following Theo Walcott’s first-half strike.

The Gunners are on a miserable run of form after six games without a win, suffering defeats by Aston Villa, Burnley, Tottenham Hotspur and Wolves.

Arsenal have only managed to record one win in their last nine Premier League fixtures – when Aubameyang netted from the spot to secure a 1-0 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The Gunners will be taking on an Everton side that are looking to challenge for a top-four spot in the Premier League this season.

Everton are in fifth position and nine points ahead of Arsenal to underline the north London side’s poor start to the 2020-21 campaign.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Arsenal to earn a point in a 1-1 draw with Everton at Goodison Park in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

“With back-to-back wins, Everton have certainly turned the corner after a poor run of results,” Owen told BetVictor.

“Wednesday’s away win against Leicester lifted the Toffees to 5th place, and up against an Arsenal side who look completely out of sorts, they’ll fancy their chances.

“It’s now six matches since Arsenal won a Premier League match. Fifteenth in the table is simply not good enough and unless Mikel Arteta starts winning football matches, his tenure at the Emirates could be short lived.

“Interestingly, there have been under 2.5 goals scored in Everton’s last four Premier League games. Arsenal have seen under 2.5 goals in their last four away league matches.

“So, the stats certainly point to a low scoring affair and I tend to agree.

“I think both managers would take a point here, so I’m going to side with a scoring draw at Goodison.”

Arsenal have only managed to win one game in their last nine outings in the Premier League to leave the Gunners in the bottom half of the top-flight table.

However, Everton have only managed to win twice in 12 Premier League meetings to underline Arsenal’s dominance of this fixture.

Arsenal have failed to score in their last two away fixture but Aubameyang did end his goal drought against Southampton mid-week.

The Gunners will host Chelsea FC at The Emirates on Boxing Day.

