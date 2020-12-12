Michael Owen predicts the winner of Everton v Chelsea FC

Michael Owen is backing Chelsea FC to continue their excellent form with a win against Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday night.

The west London side will start the Premier League weekend in third position in the table and two points adrift of leaders Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool FC.

Chelsea FC are unbeaten in the Premier League since a 2-0 loss to Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge back in September.

The Blues have won five of their subsequent nine Premier League games to stay within touching distance of Tottenham and Liverpool FC in the 2020-21 title race.

Everton made a positive start to the Premier League campaign following four successive victories to lead the way in the top flight.

However, Carlo Ancelotti’s men have only won one of their last seven Premier League games to result in Everton’s demotion to ninth place in the table.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is predicting that Giroud will help Chelsea FC secure a resounding with against Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday night.

“I covered the Chelsea game last weekend and was particularly impressed by Giroud,” Owen told BetVictor.

“He continued his great run of form and I loved the cuteness and cleverness of his runs – he really was a joy to watch.

“Chelsea are bang in form. They are undefeated in their last 9 matches and can also boast 3 clean sheets in their last three away fixtures.

“Unfortunately, I’d have to say the opposite regarding Everton’s current form. One win in their last 7 Premier League matches is grim reading for Toffees fans, especially after such a promising start.

“One shining light has been the emergence of Dominic Calvert-Lewin. He’s continued his goal-scoring form, so Everton will still carry a big threat in front of goal.

“That said, with Chelsea in such good form, I can’t see anything other than an away win.”

Everton are looking to win their third successive home fixture against Chelsea FC for the first time since 2012.

Chelsea FC have made big improvements at the back in the Premier League this season, boasting the second-best defensive record.

The Blues have also kept a clean sheet in six of the past eight meetings with Everton.

Chelsea FC haven’t lost a game on the road in the Premier League this term.

The Blues will make the trip to Wolves in their next Premier League game on Tuesday night.

