Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Everton v Man City

Mark Lawrenson is backing Manchester City to secure a 2-0 victory over Everton at Goodison Park on Monday night.

Pep Guardiola’s side secured a straightforward 2-0 win over Newcastle United at the Etihad Stadium on Boxing Day thanks to goals from Ilkay Gundogan and Ferran Torres.

Manchester City are unbeaten in their last 10 games in all competition to build some momentum at a crucial juncture in the Premier League title race.

The Citizens will travel to Everton in search of their fourth victory on the road in the Premier League this season.

Everton have rekindled their unlikely title challenge in recent weeks thanks to four successive Premier League victories.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side have taken some notable scalps in the shape of Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Leicester City and Sheffield United to move to within three points of league leaders Liverpool FC.

Everton have the second-best home record in the Premier League this term, collecting 16 points from eight games at Goodison Park.

Former Liverpool FC defender Lawrenson is backing Manchester City to secure a 2-0 win against Everton at Goodison Park on Monday night.

“Everton had to scrap for their win over Sheffield United but they are quite happy to do that side of things – and they got the job done too,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“From what I saw of Manchester City’s win over Newcastle, it was quite typical of their season so far. They were always the better team but there were some big chances missed by Pep Guardiola’s side and they never fully got into their stride.

“It was another win for City though, and another clean sheet. I think they’ll be able to cope with what Everton throw at them, and find a way of getting the three points this time too.”

Manchester City have the opportunity to win three successive Premier League games for the first time in the 2020-21 campaign.

The Citizens have won their last three trips to Goodison Park by an 8-2 aggregate margin.

Manchester City will travel to Chelsea FC in their first Premier League fixture of 2021 on Sunday.

