Michael Owen states his prediction for Everton v Man City

Michael Owen is backing Manchester City to secure a narrow 2-1 win against Everton at Goodison Park on Monday night.

Pep Guardiola’s side were 2-0 winners against Newcastle United on Boxing Day thanks to goals from Ilkay Gundogan and Ferran Torres in the opening 56 minutes at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City have the opportunity to move to within three points of Premier League leaders Liverpool FC if Guardiola’s men manage to beat Everton.

The Citizens have won four times and drawn twice since a 2-0 loss to title rivals Tottenham Hotspur in north London in November.

Manchester City can hoist themselves above second-placed Everton if the Citizens manage to win at Goodison Park on Monday night.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men have risen to the summit of the Premier League table thanks to a run of four successive victories.

Everton have beaten Chelsea FC, Leicester City, Arsenal and Sheffield United to reignite their unlikely title challenge.

“Everton’s recent upturn in form has given Toffees fans renewed hope that they could land one of the European places come the end of the season,” Owen told BetVictor.

“There’s a new solidity about Manchester City. They are putting together an excellent run and are keeping goals out at the other end.

“However, I do feel that Everton have enough to get on the score sheet here.

“That said, City’s firepower is there for everyone to see, and the return of Sergio Aguero could spell trouble for the home side.”

Manchester City have won their last five games against Everton to dominate this fixture since Guardiola took the reins of the Eastlands outfit.

The Citizens have scored eight times and conceded just twice in three successive victories at Goodison Park.

Manchester City are unbeaten in 10 games in all competitions to build some momentum.

The Eastlands outfit will travel to Chelsea FC in their next Premier League fixture on Sunday.

