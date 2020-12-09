Michael Owen states his prediction for FC Midtjylland v Liverpool FC

Michael Owen is predicting that Liverpool FC will secure a 1-0 win at FC Midtjylland on Wednesday night

The Sport Review
By The Sport Review
Wednesday 9 December 2020, 06:00 UK
Michael Owen
Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is backing Liverpool FC to secure a 1-0 win against FC Midtjylland in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

The defending Premier League champions have already secured their place in the knockout stage of the competition thanks to Curtis Jones’ winner in a 1-0 victory over Dutch side Ajax at Anfield last time out.

Jurgen Klopp will likely rest the key members of his Liverpool FC squad ahead of their trip to Fulham on Sunday before the title holders host current leaders Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on Wednesday 16 December.

Liverpool FC have already relied upon some younger members of their squad in the current campaign, such as Jones, Neco Williams, Caoimhin Kelleher, Rhys Williams and Nathaniel Phillips.

Klopp could play one of Liverpool FC’s youngest-ever sides against the Danish team with top spot in the Champions League already secured.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing the Anfield outfit to secure a narrow 1-0 win against FC Midtjylland in Denmark in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

“Danish side Midtjylland welcome Liverpool in their final group match,” Owen told BetVictor. “The home side earned a draw last time out away to Atalanta, albeit they’ve won only one of their last four on home turf.

“Jurgen Klopp will be expected to change his line-up here having secured top spot, however, I think the Reds have more than enough talent to come away with the points.”

Liverpool FC won their first three games in the Champions League this season without conceding in spite of the absence of Virgil van Dijk.

The Reds lost 2-0 to Atalanta at Anfield to create a little uncertainty about their place in the last 16 before a 1-0 victory over Ajax last time out.

The defending Premier League champions have won their last four away fixtures in the Champions League.

Klopp’s side are looking to reach their third Champions League final in four seasons.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Mason Mount
Mason Mount praises his 'unbelievable' Chelsea FC team-mate Olivier Giroud
Paul Scholes
Paul Scholes predicts where Liverpool FC are going to finish
Michael Owen
Michael Owen states his prediction for RB Leipzig v Man United
N'Golo Kante
Danny Murphy: N'Golo Kante and Thiago Silva were 'superb' for Chelsea FC against Leeds United
Michael Owen
'He doesn't set your pulse racing': Michael Owen gives verdict on Chelsea FC star Olivier Giroud
Related Articles

Home »
Mason Mount
Mason Mount praises his 'unbelievable' Chelsea FC team-mate Olivier Giroud
Paul Scholes
Paul Scholes predicts where Liverpool FC are going to finish
Michael Owen
Michael Owen states his prediction for RB Leipzig v Man United
N'Golo Kante
Danny Murphy: N'Golo Kante and Thiago Silva were 'superb' for Chelsea FC against Leeds United
Michael Owen
'He doesn't set your pulse racing': Michael Owen gives verdict on Chelsea FC star Olivier Giroud
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
ScoopDragon Football News Network