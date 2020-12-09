Michael Owen states his prediction for FC Midtjylland v Liverpool FC

Michael Owen is backing Liverpool FC to secure a 1-0 win against FC Midtjylland in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

The defending Premier League champions have already secured their place in the knockout stage of the competition thanks to Curtis Jones’ winner in a 1-0 victory over Dutch side Ajax at Anfield last time out.

Jurgen Klopp will likely rest the key members of his Liverpool FC squad ahead of their trip to Fulham on Sunday before the title holders host current leaders Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on Wednesday 16 December.

Liverpool FC have already relied upon some younger members of their squad in the current campaign, such as Jones, Neco Williams, Caoimhin Kelleher, Rhys Williams and Nathaniel Phillips.

Klopp could play one of Liverpool FC’s youngest-ever sides against the Danish team with top spot in the Champions League already secured.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing the Anfield outfit to secure a narrow 1-0 win against FC Midtjylland in Denmark in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

“Danish side Midtjylland welcome Liverpool in their final group match,” Owen told BetVictor. “The home side earned a draw last time out away to Atalanta, albeit they’ve won only one of their last four on home turf.

“Jurgen Klopp will be expected to change his line-up here having secured top spot, however, I think the Reds have more than enough talent to come away with the points.”

Liverpool FC won their first three games in the Champions League this season without conceding in spite of the absence of Virgil van Dijk.

The Reds lost 2-0 to Atalanta at Anfield to create a little uncertainty about their place in the last 16 before a 1-0 victory over Ajax last time out.

The defending Premier League champions have won their last four away fixtures in the Champions League.

Klopp’s side are looking to reach their third Champions League final in four seasons.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip