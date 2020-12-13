Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Fulham v Liverpool FC

Dimitar Berbatov is predicting that Liverpool FC will ease to a resounding 3-0 victory over Fulham at Craven Cottage on Sunday evening.

The defending Premier League champions were 4-0 winners against Wolverhampton Wanderers in their last top-flight fixture thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah, Georginio Wijnaldum, Joel Matip and Sadio Mane.

The Reds are unbeaten in the Premier League since their 7-2 loss to Aston Villa at Villa Park at the end of September.

Liverpool FC have managed to keep their title challenge on track despite being without their two first-choice centre-halves Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez due to injury.

Fulham have won two of their last six Premier League games to hoist the Cottagers out of the relegation zone ahead of their 12th round of top-flight fixtures.

Scott Parker’s side were surprise 2-1 winners against Leicester City earlier this month to spring a surprise against a top-four contenders.

However, former Manchester United striker Berbatov doesn’t envisage an upset at Craven Cottage on Sunday evening, tipping Liverpool FC to secure a comfortable win.

“Looking at this one on paper, the difference in class is too much here,” Berbatov is quoted as saying by Metro.

“Liverpool, even with their third goalkeeper, look to be too much for teams at the moment. They are a great side and I think it will be a tricky one for Fulham.”

Liverpool FC have won six successive Premier League games against Fulham, finding the back of the net 18 times and only conceding four goals.

The Reds have won’t lost to Fulham at Craven Cottage since the 2011-12 season when they lost to the west London side home and away.

Liverpool FC will take on title rivals Tottenham Hotspur in their next Premier League game on Wednesday night.

