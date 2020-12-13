Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Fulham v Liverpool FC

Mark Lawrenson is backing Liverpool FC to secure a 2-0 victory over Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday night.

The defending Premier League champions were 4-0 winners against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield last weekend to build some impressive momentum in the top flight.

Jurgen Klopp rested most of his key players in their 1-1 draw with Danish side FC Midtjylland in their final Champions League group-stage fixture.

Liverpool FC have struggled on the road in the Premier League this season, collecting six points from five games.

However, the Merseyside outfit have secured credible draws at Everton and Manchester City before a 1-1 stalemate with Brighton in their last away fixture.

Liverpool FC will be eager to secure three points against Scott Parker’s side ahead of the visit of Tottenham in mid-week.

Fulham have earned five points from their last four Premier League games to hoist themselves out of the relegation zone.

The Cottagers have only beaten Leicester and West Brom in the top flight this term.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is tipping Liverpool FC to secure a 2-0 win against Fulham at Craven Cottage on Sunday night.

“Fulham might feel like they can get at Liverpool, especially if Caoimhin Kelleher is still filling in for Alisson in goal, and the Cottagers have got the option of recalling Aleksandar Mitrovic if they want to be more direct and try to test the 22-year-old Irishman with some balls into the box,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“Kelleher has done really well so far and looks the part, but he is going to make a mistake at some point – I certainly don’t wish it on him, but all young keepers do – and we don’t know how he will react.

“What we do know, though, is how good Liverpool’s frontline is. They always come up trumps and I don’t think Fulham will keep them out.”

Liverpool FC have won their last six Premier League games to underline their dominance of this fixture.

Klopp’s side have managed to remain unbeaten since their shock 7-2 loss to Aston Villa at Villa Park back in September.

Liverpool FC will take on Premier League leaders Tottenham Hotspur in their next home fixture on Wednesday night.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip