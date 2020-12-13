Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Fulham v Liverpool FC

Michael Owen is backing Liverpool FC to claim all three points when they make the trip to face Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

The Reds started the Premier League weekend in second spot in the table and level on points with leaders Tottenham Hotspur in the title race.

Liverpool FC are looking to defend their Premier League crown this season and they have won three of their last five games in the top flight under Jurgen Klopp.

The Merseyside outfit are preparing to take on a Fulham side who have lost three of their last four games in the Premier League and find themselves close to the relegation zone.

Former Liverpool FC and Manchester United star Owen feels that the Reds will have too much for Fulham on Sunday afternoon and he is backing Klopp’s men to take all three points.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “Liverpool were very impressive last week at home to Wolves.

“Despite having a depleted squad, they’re still getting results.

“Although Fulham have looked good in patches, I fear they will fall short this season.

“Their danger-man, [Aleksandar] Mitrovic, needs a goal. He might fancy his chances here, but I can’t see past Liverpool notching up another win.”

Liverpool FC won the Premier League title with seven games to spare last season as they finished a staggering 18 points ahead of second-placed Manchester City.

The Reds are back in Premier League action on Wednesday night when they welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Anfield in the top flight.

