Frank Lampard delivers latest Chelsea FC injury update ahead of Everton trip

Frank Lampard has confirmed that Chelsea FC stars Callum Hudson-Odoi and Hakim Ziyech are expected to missing for around two weeks due to their injuries.

Ziyech suffered a hamstring strain during the first half of Chelsea FC’s Premier League clash with Leeds United last weekend and sat out the 1-1 draw with Krasnodar on Tuesday night.

Hudson-Odoi, meanwhile, also missed the Champions League clash on Tuesday night after having suffered an injury in training at Cobham.

Lampard has now confirmed that both players will be missing for around two weeks as they undertake their rehabilitation at Chelsea FC’s Cobham training base.

It means that both players will be missing when Chelsea FC make the trip to Everton in the Premier League on Saturday.

Asked for an update on both Hudson-Odoi and Ziyech on Tuesday night, Lampard told his post-match news conference: “Both players are hopefully going to be missing for around two weeks.

“They had scans yesterday and they’re showing it will be about two weeks so I think that’s positive, particularly with Hakim.

“With Callum, we didn’t know what to expect because it was an injury he got in training a couple of days ago.”

Lampard is now preparing his Chelsea FC side for their trip to face the Toffees as they look to continue their good form in the Premier League.

The Blues have won four of their last five games in the top flight and are currently in third place in the Premier League table.

