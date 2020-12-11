Kalvin Phillips has admitted that he was hugely impressed by the “unbelievable” performances of N’Golo Kante and Mason Mount during Chelsea FC’s 3-1 win over Leeds United at the weekend.

The Whites took the lead at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League clash thanks to Patrick Bamford’s opener but goals from Olivier Giroud, Kurt Zouma and Christian Pulisic turned the game around for the west London side and earned them the three points.

Kante and Mount have both been regular fixtures in the Chelsea FC team this season and their performances have helped the Blues to move into third place in the Premier League table.

Leeds United star Phillips has now admitted that Chelsea FC have been one of the toughest opponents they have faced this season following their defeat by the Blues last weekend.

Asked if Chelsea FC were the toughest opponents his side have faced so far this season, Phillips told BBC Radio Leeds, as quoted by Metro: “Yeah I think so.

“As a team they were very good they’ve got very good individuals that helped them take control of the game towards the second half.

“I think Kante was unbelievable during that game, he was everywhere and didn’t look like he broke a sweat. Any second ball that dropped he was there, any 50/50 he was there, he was at the right place at the right time.

“It’s very hard for a team like Chelsea to lose with the individuals that they’ve got.

“Without Kante they’re not the same team. Obviously, they’ve had good players come in as well, [Hakim] Ziyech went off injured, Christian Pulisic came on and got the last goal it’s just the calibre of players that they’ve got.

“We didn’t realise how good individually some players were. Mason Mount was unbelievable. I’ve said that from day one ever since I’ve trained with him and played against him at Derby.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action on Saturday when they travel to face Everton in the top flight. The Blues have won four of their last five games to leave them two points off top spot.

