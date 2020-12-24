Leeds United are interested in a swoop to sign Adama Traore from Wolves, according to a report in England.

Website 90Min is reporting that Leeds United have rekindled their interest in the Spanish winger given his uncertain future at Wolves beyond the January transfer window.

The same article states that Traore still hasn’t committed to a long-term deal at Wolves despite talks progressing with the West Midlands club over the past year.

According to the same story, Wolves have become frustrated with Traore’s reluctance to commit his future to the club and talks between both parties have now stalled.

The report goes on point out that Traore has endured a frustrating 2020-21 Premier League season so far, starting seven of the club’s 14 top-flight games.

90Min reveal that Traore is weighing up a potential move away from Wolves in order to secure regular first-team football ahead of the European championship next summer.

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa is a big admirer of the 24-year-old winger, according to the same story.

The report highlights that Traore has also worked with Leeds director of football Victor Orta during his stint at Middlesbrough in 2016.

90Min conclude their report by suggesting Leeds would need to pay around £40m to sign Traore from Wolves.

Traore has failed to score or make an assist in 14 games in the Premier League this season.

The Spain international has netted seven times in 105 games in all competitions over the past three seasons.