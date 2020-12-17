Leeds United are interested in a swoop to sign Chelsea FC defender Fikayo Tomori on loan in the January transfer window, according to a report.

Website Football Insider is reporting that the promoted side are looking to strengthen their defence in the upcoming transfer window after a challenging start to the 2020-21 Premier League campaign.

The same article states that Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa doesn’t want to make any permanent signings in the January transfer window but the Whites are keen to add more depth to their defensive options.

According to the same story, the Yorkshire club have pinpointed Tomori as a potential recruit who could add more stability and quality to the Leeds defence in the second half of the season.

Football Insider reveals that Lampard could be open to allowing Tomori to move on loan to Leeds in the upcoming transfer window.

The report reveals that West Ham attempted to sign Tomori on a temporary deal in October but Chelsea FC demanded a “huge fee” for the 22-year-old.

Tomori has only made one substitute appearance in the Premier League this season despite featuring heavily under Lampard last term.

The English defender scored two goals in 22 games in all competitions for the west London side last term.

Chelsea FC lost 2-1 to Wolves at Molineux Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Blues will aim to bounce back when they take on West Ham United at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.

