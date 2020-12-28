Leeds United could make a swoop for West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Sam Johnstone if the Baggies continue to face relegation from the Premier League this season, according to a report in England.

The Sun is reporting that Leeds United are interested in the English shot-stopper following his impressive performances for the Baggies in the 2020-21 Premier League campaign.

The same article states that West Brom are in a difficult situation as the former Manchester United goalkeeper has just 18 months left to run on his current deal.

As things stand, Johnstone could enter the final 12 months of his current contract in the Championship should the Baggies fail to beat the drop this term.

The report suggests that West Brom could sell Johnstone in a £7m deal in the near future to avoid the risk of losing Johnstone for nothing at the end of the 2021-22 season.

The Sun suggest that West Brom could look to put the goalkeeper up for sale towards the end of January if the Baggies look to be heading towards relegation from the top flight.

And the newspaper report claims that Leeds United and Brighton would be interested in Johnstone if West Brom decided to sell.

Johnstone has made more saves than any other goalkeeper in the Premier League this season.

The English goalkeeper moved to West Brom in a £7m deal from Manchester United in 2018.

