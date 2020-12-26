Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Leeds United v Burnley

Dimitar Berbatov is backing Leeds United to bounce back to winning ways in the Premier League by claiming a 3-1 victory over Burnley on Sunday.

The Whites head into the game looking to respond after having suffered three Premier League defeats in their most recent four outings.

Leeds United were beaten 6-2 by a rampant Manchester United side at Old Trafford in their most recent top-flight outing, with the Whites having also lost to West Ham United and Chelsea FC in recent games.

Marcelo Bielsa will be eager for his side to start the hectic festive period with a win when they welcome Burnley to Elland Road this weekend.

Burnley are currently in 16th place in the Premier League table after having won just three games in the top flight all season.

Former Tottenham and Manchester United star Berbatov is fully expecting to see Leeds United claim all three points when they welcome Burnley to their home ground on Sunday afternoon.

Writing in his column for Metro, Berbatov said: “It’s important for Leeds to put their Old Trafford mauling behind them.

“I like the way they play and, while Burnley can be difficult opponents for anyone, I’m backing Marcelo Bielsa to get a reaction.”

Leeds United started the weekend in 14th place in the Premier League table and four points ahead of Burnley, having played a game more than Sunday’s opponents.

