Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Leeds United v Burnley

Mark Lawrenson is tipping Leeds United to secure a 2-1 victory over Burnley in their Premier League clash at Sunday lunchtime.

Leeds will look to seize the opportunity to put some more distance between themselves and the relegation zone after a 6-2 loss to Manchester United last weekend.

The Yorkshire side suffered a heavy loss to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team to leave Leeds in 14th position and seven points about the relegation zone.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side have lost three of their last four Premier League games to suck them closer to the drop zone.

Chelsea FC, Manchester United and West Ham have all beaten Leeds over the past month or so to halt the early-season momentum that the promoted side had built.

Burnley are two positions below Leeds with four points less than the 2019-20 Championship winners after a challenging campaign for Sean Dyche’s side.

However, Burnley have travelled well in recent weeks following a 0-0 draw at Aston Villa and a 1-0 victory at Arsenal.

Former Liverpool FC defender Lawrenson is backing Leeds to edge to a narrow 2-1 win against Burnley in their Premier League clash on Sunday afternoon.

“Burnley are on a good run, with two draws and two wins in their past four games, and this should be a good game,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“Leeds are not great defensively in open play or at set-pieces, and their goalkeeper Illan Meslier makes some good saves but doesn’t command the area.

“Meslier is just a kid at 20. He looks like he has the makings of a really good keeper, but he isn’t one at the moment. He is still learning, and he is playing behind a porous back four.

“Leeds know their strength is going forward, though, and they are not going to change. I think they will win, but there is no way they are getting a clean sheet.”

Leeds and Burnley are meeting in the English top flight for the first time since 1975 when the two clubs face each other in Sunday’s early kick-off.

Burnley have won three of their last four games against Leeds, only dropping points in a stalemate.

Although Leeds have lost five of their last eight Premier League games, Bielsa’s men are unbeaten against teams below them in the table.

Leeds will travel to West Brom on Tuesday evening.

