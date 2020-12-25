Michael Owen states his prediction for Leeds United v Burnley

Michael Owen is backing Leeds United to share the spoils with Burnley in their Premier League clash at Elland Road on Sunday afternoon.

The Yorkshire side suffered a 6-2 loss to Manchester United in the Premier League last weekend to leave Marcelo Bielsa’s side in 14th position just above Arsenal.

Leeds have lost three of their last four Premier League games to leave the promoted side seven points above the relegation zone in their first season back in the top flight.

Bielsa’s men have lost to Chelsea FC, West Ham and Manchester United in three of their last four fixtures during a challenging run for the Whites.

Burnley, on the other hand, have managed to collected eight points from their last four Premier League games to move out of the relegation zone and just four points behind Leeds.

Sean Dyche’s side have beaten Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers to secure two morale-boosting victories in their bid to beat the drop yet again this season.

“Leeds are earning plaudits for their attacking displays, but they must be concerned at the amount of goals they are conceding,” Owen told BetVictor.

“Yes, they are great to watch, and when teams come at them, they can certainly take advantage and hit hard and fast on the counter.

“That said, you need to be good defensively in this league if you are to be successful.

“They play a Burnley side that will have no problem sitting in and letting the home side come at them. If this materialises, there could be a frustrating afternoon ahead for Leeds and I can the points being shared.”

Burnley have won three of their last four league meetings between these sides, although all their recent clashes have been in the Championship rather than the Premier League.

Leeds will travel to fellow promoted side West Brom in their final Premier League game of 2020 on Tuesday.