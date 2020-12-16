Michael Owen states his prediction for Leeds United v Newcastle

Michael Owen is backing Leeds United to secure a 1-1 draw with Newcastle United at Elland Road on Wednesday night.

The Yorkshire side suffered a 2-1 loss to West Ham United at Elland Road on Friday night after Tomas Soucek and Angelo Ogbonna cancelled out Mateusz Klich’s 16th-minute penalty.

Leeds have lost four of their last six Premier League games to leave Marcelo Bielsa’s side in 14th position in the top flight.

The promoted side have only managed to secure a 1-0 victory over Everton in their last six Premier League games.

Newcastle have won their last two Premier League games after Steve Bruce’s side beat Crystal Palace and West Bromwich Albion.

The Magies are sitting in 12th position and three points ahead of Leeds in the Premier League table, having played one game less than the Yorkshire side.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Leeds to share a 1-1 draw with Newcastle at Elland Road on Wednesday night.

“Leeds took the lead against West Ham but came away empty handed after a late Angelo Ogbonna header ensured the points were heading back to East London,” Owen told BetVictor.

“It’s now one win in six matches for Marcelo Bielsa’s side with home form a big concern.

“Newcastle got there in the end against West Brom. They left it late but will be happy to get a result after a couple of chaotic weeks.

“Interestingly, the Magpies have lost only once on the road this season. That said, I don’t think there’s much between these two, and I think Leeds should have enough here to get a point.”

Newcastle have won two of their last three games against Leeds United, while the Magpies were 1-0 winners against the Yorkshire side in their last Premier League meeting in 2004.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side have struggled at Elland Road in the Premier League this season following a five-game winless run at their home stadium since promotion to the top flight.

Leeds will make the trip to Manchester United in their next Premier League fixture at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip