Mark Lawrenson predicts the winner of Leeds United v Newcastle United

Mark Lawrenson is backing Leeds United to claim a 2-0 home win over Newcastle United in the Premier League at Elland Road on Wednesday night.

The Whites head into the game looking to return to winning ways in the top flight after having lost their last two outings in the Premier League.

Leeds United are currently in 14th place in the Premier League table and have 14 points to their name after 12 games in the top flight.

They are preparing to take on a Magpies side who are three points ahead of them in the table and who have won their last two Premier League games on the bounce.

Despite their recent stutter, former Liverpool FC star Lawrenson is expecting to see Leeds United take all three points by claiming a comfortable victory on Wednesday night.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “Leeds are naive at the back and that is going to cost them at times this season.

“Yes, they created some good opportunities against West Ham on Friday night but the flipside of that was that the Hammers were able to play right through them.

“I don’t see this Newcastle side doing that to them though, so it might just come down to whether Marcelo Bielsa’s team can take their chances this time.”

Leeds United, who have won four of their 12 games in the top flight so far this season, will travel to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United in their next Premier League game on Sunday.

Newcastle, meanwhile, will face Fulham at home on Saturday in the Premier League.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: