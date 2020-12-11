Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Leeds United v West Ham

Mark Lawrenson is backing Leeds United to secure a 2-0 win against West Ham United at Elland Road on Friday night.

The Yorkshire side will be looking to return to winning ways following a 3-1 loss to Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge last weekend despite the promoted side taking the lead in west London.

Leeds have only managed to win one of five home games in the Premier League at Elland Road this season.

The Yorkshire side were 4-3 winners against Fulham at Elland Road back in September but Leeds haven’t recorded a home win since their triumph over Scott Parker’s side.

Leeds have drawn with Arsenal and Manchester City, while losing to Leicester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

West Ham slumped to a 3-1 loss to Manchester United at the London Stadium last weekend despite the Hammers leading 1-0 at half-time in the Premier League clash.

The Hammers have secured seven points on the road from their five away Premier League games in the 2020-21 season.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is backing Leeds to secure a 2-0 win against West Ham at Elland Road on Friday night.

“West Ham were unlucky to be beaten by Manchester United last weekend because they could have put that game to bed before the visitors’ comeback,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“That was the end of a good little run of three successive wins for the Hammers, and I’m not sure they will bounce back here.

“Leeds have got a little bit of a soft centre defensively, and I am not convinced by their goalkeeper, Illan Meslier, but going forward they are just relentless.”

Leeds are unbeaten in nine games against West Ham, winning five times during that impressive run.

The Yorkshire side were 1-0 winners against West Ham in their most recent Premier League meeting in February 2003.

West Ham have only won six times in 50 games at Leeds.