Paul Scholes says Liverpool FC were the big winners after Manchester United were held to a 2-2 draw with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Boxing Day.

Marcus Rashford made amends for a poor miss when the England striker got on the end of Bruno Fernandes’ toe-poked pass and finished past Kasper Schmeichel.

However, Leicester were level before half-time when Harvey Barnes placed a powerful finish past Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea to score his fourth Premier League goal of the campaign.

Edinson Cavani came off the bench to create a goal when the Uruguay international found Fernandes and the Portuguese playmaker slotted a finish past Schmeichel.

But Manchester United were unable to ride out the final nine minutes when Jamie Vardy’s strike was deflected past De Gea thanks to a deflection off Axel Tuanzebe.

Liverpool FC can extend their lead to six points over Leicester City at the top of the table if Jurgen Klopp’s side beat West Bromwich Albion on Sunday evening.

Former Manchester United midfielder Scholes admitted that both teams will struggle to overhaul Liverpool FC in the title race this season after their 2-2 stalemate.

“It’s going to be difficult for any team to get near Liverpool FC,” Scholes told BT Sport.

“It was a great result for Liverpool FC. It was a good game.

“Leicester were the better team but Manchester United had the better chances. Overall it was a fair result.”

Scholes added: “Both teams could have won the game but Manchester United had the better chances.”

The result meant that the Red Devils dropped points away from home for the first time in the Premier League this season, having won their previous seven games on the road.

Manchester United are four points adrift of Premier League leaders Liverpool FC, while Leicester remain in second spot and a point ahead of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Leicester City will travel to Crystal Palace in their next Premier League game at Selhurst Park on Monday evening.

Manchester United will take on Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford in their final Premier League fixture of 2020 on Tuesday night.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip