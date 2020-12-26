Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Leicester City v Man United

Dimitar Berbatov is tipping Manchester United to claim a 2-1 victory over Leicester City in their Premier League clash on Boxing Day.

The Red Devils have been in good form domestically this season and they head into their trip to the King Power Stadium in third place in the Premier League table.

Manchester United are currently in five points behind leaders Liverpool FC but they have a game in hand over the defending Premier League champions.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have won four of their last five games in the Premier League to leave them challenging at the top of the table.

Leicester City, meanwhile, are second and a point ahead of the Red Devils, having played a game more than Solskjaer’s side.

Former Manchester United and Tottenham star Berbatov is backing the Red Devils to seal a narrow away win in the early kick-off on Boxing Day at the King Power Stadium.

Writing in his column for Metro, Berbatov said: “It’s a massive game between second and third in the Premier League.

“I can see both teams scoring but, if United start on the right foot, and don’t fall behind, then I think they will win this.

“I want to see Ole smiling at full-time and United closing in on top spot.”

Manchester United are aiming to improve upon their third-placed finish in the Premier League from last season.

The Red Devils have not won the Premier League title since their famous final triumph under Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013.

