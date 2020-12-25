Michael Owen states his prediction for Leicester City v Man United

Michael Owen is predicting that Leicester City will hold Manchester United to a 1-1 draw at the King Power Stadium on Boxing Day.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men prompted talk of a title challenge after Manchester United were 6-2 winners against Leeds United at Old Trafford last weekend.

Manchester United have played one game less than the teams above them and the 20-time English champions could move into second place if they win their game in hand.

The Red Devils have won five of their last six Premier League games to find winning momentum at a crucial point of the campaign.

Leicester, on the other hand, were impressive 2-0 winners against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend thanks to Jamie Vardy’s penalty and Toby Alderweireld’s own goal.

The Foxes may have struggled for consistency in the Premier League this season but Leicester find themselves in second place and four points behind leaders Liverpool FC.

Leicester have lost five of their 14 games in the Premier League this season, suffering four defeats at the King Power Stadium.

However, former Red Devils striker Owen is predicting that Leicester will secure a 1-1 draw with Manchester United on Boxing Day.

“It’s fair to say that Manchester United’s season has come alive in recent weeks,” Owen told BetVictor.

“The Red Devils are up to third and if they win their game in hand, they’ll go second.

“It’s been quite the turnaround for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men and they should arrive here full of confidence, aiming for an 11th win in a row on the road in the Premier League.

“Leicester put their home defeat to Everton behind them with a fantastic away result at Tottenham, and for all they have been a bit inconsistent this season, they will be delighted with their second place in the table just now.

“This one could be tight. I don’t think there is much between the sides and I reckon a draw could be the outcome with both sides scoring.”

Manchester United were 2-0 winners against Everton in the League Cup quarter-final on Wednesday night to set up a last-four meeting with Manchester City next month.

The Red Devils will host Wolverhampton Wanderers in their final game of 2020 on Tuesday.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip