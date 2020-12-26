Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Leicester v Man United

Mark Lawrenson is tipping Manchester United to ease to a 2-0 win against Leicester City in the Premier League on Boxing Day.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will make the trip to Leicester fresh from a 2-0 win over Everton in the League Cup quarter-final on Wednesday night.

Manchester United have won their last three games in all competitions, while the Red Devils have collected 16 points from their last six Premier League fixtures.

The 20-time English champions have hoisted themselves into third position and a point behind Saturday’s opponents Leicester in the Premier League table.

The Foxes were impressive 2-0 winners against Tottenham Hotspur in their last top-flight outing after Jamie Vardy’s penalty and Toby Alderweireld’s own goal.

Leicester have won nine of their 14 games in the Premier League campaign so far, but Brendan Rodgers’ men have also lost four top-flight fixtures.

Former Liverpool FC defender Lawrenson is backing Manchester United to secure a 2-0 win against Leicester at the King Power Stadium on Boxing Day.

“Both of these sides are much better on the road than they are at home – United have won all six of their away league games this season,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“Leicester, meanwhile, have got half as many points at the King Power Stadium as they have on their travels – nine at home, compared to 18 away.

“The Foxes’ latest excellent away result came against Tottenham last weekend and, although there is a lot more to them than just one player, they are set up to get the best out of Jamie Vardy and they play to his strengths.

“An in-form Vardy is hard for anyone to stop, but I look at United and I see a team that is just clicking into gear. I am backing them to make it seven away wins out of seven.”

Leicester have only managed to win one of their last 14 games against Manchester United at the King Power Stadium in the Premier League.

Louis van Gaal’s side suffered a 5-3 loss to Leicester in September 2014.

Leicester have lost more times to Manchester United than any other team, highlighting the Red Devils’ dominance of this fixture.

Manchester United have won six successive away games in the Premier League this season despite conceding first in each of those games.

Solskjaer’s side will take on Wolves at Old Trafford on Tuesday night.

