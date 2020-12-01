‘Fantastic’: David James reacts to Caoimhin Kelleher’s display in Liverpool FC’s 1-0 win over Ajax

David James hails Caoimhin Kelleher's "commanding" performance after Liverpool FC's 1-0 win over Ajax on Tuesday night

The Sport Review
By The Sport Review
Tuesday 1 December 2020, 21:58 UK
David James heaped praise on Caoimhin Kelleher after the third-choice Liverpool FC goalkeeper impressed in their 1-0 win over Ajax in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

The defending Premier League champions were without their first-choice goalkeeper Alisson Becker due to a hamstring injury following their 1-1 draw with Brighton last weekend.

Kelleher replaced the Brazil international in the Liverpool FC goal ahead of Adrian for the visit of the Dutch side as the Reds looked to return to winning ways in the Champions League.

Liverpool FC weren’t at their best against a young Ajax side at Anfield as the Merseyside outfit looked to secure their place in the Champions League knockout stage.

Curtis Jones was quick to capitalise on Onana’s error after the Ajax goalkeeper misjudged Neco Williams’ cross to allow the Liverpool FC midfielder to guide a 58th-minute winner into the vacated Ajax goal.

Kelleher made five saves in the Champions League clash and his most notable was a great stop to deny Ajax substitute Klaas Jan Huntelaar in the 90th minute.

Former Reds goalkeeper James took to Twitter to praise Kelleher’s performance in Liverpool FC’s 1-0 win over Ajax at Anfield on Tuesday night.

James wrote on Twitter: “Fantastic @ChampionsLeague debut for @LFC stopper, #Kelleher. Confident, commanding and assured. #GKunion”

Liverpool FC were held to a 1-1 draw with Brighton at the Amex Stadium last week but the Reds can return to winning ways with a home clash against Wolves on Sunday.

The Reds are looking to reach their third Champions League final in four season after Liverpool FC lost to Real Madrid in 2018 before beating Tottenham 1-0 in Madrid in 2019.

Home »
