Gary Lineker raves about Curtis Jones in Liverpool FC’s 2-1 win over Tottenham

Gary Lineker singled out Curtis Jones for special praise after Liverpool FC’s 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on Wednesday night.

Liverpool FC broke the deadlock in the 26th minute when Mohamed Salah’s shot was deflected past Hugo Lloris by Toby Alderweireld.

The defending Premier League champions had a chance to extend their lead but Lloris denied Sadio Mane before the Frenchman stopped Roberto Firmino’s header.

The Anfield outfit failed to double their advantage despite a dominant first-half performance and Tottenham made the home side pay on the break 12 minutes before half-time.

Son Heung-min managed to beat Alisson Becker on the break to level for Tottenham with a clinical finish in the north London side’s first attack of the campaign.

Steven Bergwijn hit the woodwork in the second half as Spurs looked to hit the away side on the counter attack.

However, Liverpool FC secured three points against Spurs and moved to the top of the Premier League after Roberto Firmino netted a late winner.

But Match Of The Day host Lineker singled out Jones for special praise after Liverpool FC’s narrow 2-1 win against Spurs on Wednesday night.

Lineker wrote on Twitter: “What a lovely footballer @curtisjr_10 is. Gonna be a helluva player. 👏🏻👏🏻”

Liverpool FC will travel to Crystal Palace in their next Premier Leagur fixture on Saturday lunchtime.

Tottenham will take on Leicester City at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

