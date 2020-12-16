Jamie Carragher raves about 19-year-old in Liverpool FC’s 2-1 win over Tottenham

Jamie Carragher hailed Curtis Jones as Liverpool FC’s man of the match after Wednesday night’s 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

The defending Premier League champions were looking to secure three points after a surprise 1-1 draw with Fulham in their last top-flight outing at the weekend.

Liverpool FC made the breakthrough in the 26th minute when Mohamed Salah’s strike was deflected past Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris after a ricochet off Toby Alderweireld.

However, Spurs hit Liverpool FC on the counter-attack seven minutes later when Son Heung-min produced a clinical finish past Alisson Becker to leave the score level at half-time.

Tottenham had opportunities to take the lead but Harry Kane missed a close-range header before Steven Bergwijn hit the woodwork with the goal at his mercy.

Roberto Firmino netted an added-time winner with a bullet header to secure three points for the champions and hoist the title holders to the top of the table.

Former Liverpool FC defender Carragher took to Twitter to praise Jones for his performance despite Firmino’s late winner in a 2-1 victory over Tottenham.

Carragher wrote on Twitter: “Outstanding 1st half @LFC more even 2nd half with Spurs having the best chances. @curtisjr_10 best player on the pitch. #LIVTOT”

Liverpool FC will make the trip to Crystal Palace in their next Premier League game on Saturday lunchtime.

Spurs will host Leicester City in their next top-flight fixture at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip