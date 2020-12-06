Jamie Carragher raves about 22-year-old in Liverpool FC’s 4-0 win over Wolves

Jamie Carragher couldn’t hide his delight at Trent Alexander-Arnold’s return to the Liverpool FC team in Sunday night’s 4-0 win over Wolves.

The defending Premier League champions were looking to move level on points with Tottenham Hotspur after Spurs were 2-0 winners against Arsenal in Sunday’s early kick-off at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Liverpool FC made the breakthrough in the 24th minute when the home side’s former youth player Conor Coady was punished for a sloppy mistake by Mohamed Salah.

The Merseyside outfit extended their lead in the second half when Georginio Wijnaldum placed a finish in the top corner to open his Premier League account for the season.

Joel Matip scored the sixth goal of his Liverpool FC career when the former Cameroon international managed to get on the end of Salah’s cross in the 67th minute.

Trent Alexander-Arnold came off the bench to make his first appearance since suffering a calf injury in a 1-1 draw with Manchester City at The Etihad last month.

The England international picked out Sadio Mane with a brilliant cross following his introduction but Nelson Semedo got the final touch as the ball hit the Wolves net.

Former Liverpool FC defender Carragher heaped praise on Alexander-Arnold after the defending champions produced an emphatic performance in a 4-0 victory over Wolves at Anfield.

Carragher wrote on Twitter: “@TrentAA is back! What a cross Ok hand #LIVWOL”

Liverpool FC will face FC Midtjylland in their dead rubber in the Champions League on Wednesday night before the Reds travel to promoted side Fulham next weekend.

Klopp’s side face a top of the table clash against Tottenham at Anfield on Wednesday 16 December.

