Friday 18 December 2020
Jurgen Klopp has reiterated that Roberto Firmino is still a “top-class player” after the Brazilian forward scored an added-time winner in Liverpool FC’s 2-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on Wednesday night.

The Brazil international has endured a challenging 2020-21 season so far following the arrival of Diogo Jota in a £45m deal from Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer.

Jota’s prolific form has coincided with Firmino’s struggle for goals to raise questions about the 29-year-old’s long-term prospects in the Liverpool FC team.

However, Firmino ended his goal drought with a goal in Liverpool FC’s 4-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers in their last home game before the visit of Spurs.

Mohamed Salah broke the deadlock in the 26th minute in Wednesday night’s clash before Spurs forward Son Heung-min netted seven minutes later to level the score.

However, Firmino netted a dramatic winner in added time at the end of the Premier League clash to secure crucial three points for the defending champions.

Asked about Firmino’s winner in his post-match interview with BBC Sport following Liverpool FC’s 2-1 victory over Spurs, Klopp said:

“I love talking about Bobby’s goals but it always sounds like we are shocked! ‘Ohh, Bobby scored!” It’s not that rare that he scores.

“He’s a top-class player and he scores goals but he has some things to do for us which sometimes, keep him outside of the box for us.

“I couldn’t be more pleased for him. And for us because it was a top goal and very important.”

Liverpool FC are sitting at the top of the Premier League table and three points ahead of second-placed Tottenham Hotspur after 13 games.

The Reds will make the trip to Crystal Palace in their next Premier League fixture at Selhurst Park on Saturday lunchtime.

Spurs will host fourth-placed Leicester City on Sunday after the Foxes lost 2-0 to Everton at the King Power Stadium.

