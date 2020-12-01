Jurgen Klopp gives latest Liverpool FC injury update on Alisson ahead of Wolves

Jurgen Klopp revealed that Alisson Becker is set to be sidelined for Liverpool FC’s clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday night.

The Brazil international was a noticeable absentee from Klopp’s starting XI for the visit of Ajax at Anfield on Tuesday night for their crunch group-stage clash.

Alisson completed the full quota of minutes in Liverpool FC’s 1-1 draw with Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium at the weekend.

Klopp called upon Caoimhin Kelleher to make his Champions League debut for the visit of the Dutch giants ahead of second-choice goalkeeper Adrian.

Speaking ahead of Liverpool FC’s 1-0 win against Ajax in the Champions League on Tuesday night, Klopp confirmed that Alisson will miss the visit of Wolves on Sunday.

“So it’s not COVID, I think it’s something we have to mention when it’s not the case – and it’s not the case,” Klopp said.

“He told us after the game that he felt in the 60, 70th minute of the last game his hamstring. [We] did a scan, it’s a little one but enough for today and probably for another week.

“We don’t know exactly, we have to wait and I’ve never heard about a hamstring is only four or five days, so 10 to 14 days I think.

“Then we had to make the decision: Queev or Adrian. And Queev, I know him pretty much five years, four years for sure – I’m not sure when he came to the first team, training with us and stuff like this.

“He’s just improving and improving and improving and he’s a football-playing goalie, good shot-stopper, which is obviously the most important thing. My job is to make decisions and I did that.”

Kelleher made five saves in Liverpool FC’s 1-0 win against Ajax at Anfield on Tuesday night to secure the home side’s place in the Champions League knockout stage.

The 22-year-old has made five appearances in all competitions in the 2020-21 season so far after featuring in the League Cup.

The Irish goalkeeper could retain his starting spot for the visit of Wolves on Sunday given Adrian’s error-prone performances as Alisson’s understudy earlier this season.

Alisson, who moved to the Reds in a £67m deal from AS Roma in 2018, has already missed a portion of the Premier League season due to an injury.

