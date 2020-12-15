Jurgen Klopp gives latest Liverpool FC injury update on Joel Matip

Jurgen Klopp is hopeful that Joel Matip will be fit to face Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night despite being withdrawn at half-time of Liverpool FC’s 1-1 draw with Fulham on Sunday.

The former Cameroon international started at centre-half alongside Fabinho for the visit to Craven Cottage but the Liverpool FC defender was substituted at half-time of the Premier League clash.

Matip has a long catalogue of history problems despite some impressive performances since his move to Liverpool FC in a free transfer from Schalke 04 in the 2016 summer transfer window.

The 29-year-old has been Liverpool FC’s only fit centre-half since Joe Gomez suffered a season-ending knee injury during England training at the start of November.

Virgil van Dijk’s season was cut short when he injured his knee following Jordan Pickford’s robust challenge on the Netherlands international in the Merseyside derby.

Speaking at his post-match media conference about Matip’s fitness ahead of Liverpool FC’s home clash against the Premier League leaders on Wednesday night, Klopp said:

“Joel Matip has a spasm in his back. We will see. In the moment, nothing else,” said Klopp at his press conference.

“He got already treatment, will get treatment and we will see. I think there’s a chance for Wednesday. [It’s not that bad] in the moment, no.”

Matip has been limited to just 91 appearances in the Premier League over the past four-and-a-half seasons at the Merseyside outfit.

The African defender’s goal in a 4-0 victory over Wolves in their last home fixture took Matip’s tally to six goals in 119 games in all competitions.

Liverpool FC will host Spurs at Anfield on Wednesday night before the Reds travel to Crystal Palace next Saturday.

