Jurgen Klopp gives worrying Liverpool FC injury update on Virgil van Dijk

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Virgil van Dijk’s knee “doesn’t look good” as the Liverpool FC defender continues his rehabilitation from an operation on the injury.

The 29-year-old Dutch defender has been sidelined since Liverpool FC’s 2-2 draw with Everton in the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park at the start of October.

Van Dijk suffered a season-ending knee injury after Jordan Pickford’s reckless challenge caught the Netherlands international inside 11 minutes at Everton.

Joe Gomez was ruled out for the rest of the Premier League season after the England international sustained a knee problem during training with Gareth Southgate’s side.

Liverpool FC have also lost Trent Alexander-Arnold to a calf problem that he sustained in a 1-1 draw with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in early November.

Speaking at his pre-match media conference ahead of Liverpool FC’s clash against Ajax in the Champions League at Anfield on Wednesday night, Klopp said:

“Yes, of course we are in contact. Considering the circumstances, he’s doing really well.

“His knee doesn’t look good, to be honest. It doesn’t look how a knee should look but it looks good for a knee with that surgery and the time he had since the surgery.

“So, yeah, of course we are in contact and he is doing well. That’s true.”

Van Dijk has been a mainstay of the Liverpool FC defence over the past three years since his £75m move to the defending Premier League champions from Southampton in 2018.

The Dutch defender has won the Premier League crown, the Champions League title, the Uefa Super Cup and the Fifa Club World Cup during his Liverpool FC career so far.

Liverpool FC will host Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday night.

